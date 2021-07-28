Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 127,216 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of TDUP opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

