Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the June 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 107.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

