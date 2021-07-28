Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,074.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $14,074.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00039061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006581 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,907,128 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

