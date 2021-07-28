Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 2.1%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.13. 2,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,943,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

