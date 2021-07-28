Blucora (BCOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blucora stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

