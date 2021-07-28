Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Critical Review

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Blueprint Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 10,498.82 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -4.92 Blueprint Medicines $793.73 million 6.09 $313.88 million $5.59 14.83

Blueprint Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blueprint Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forte Biosciences and Blueprint Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Blueprint Medicines 0 6 6 1 2.62

Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $81.60, suggesting a potential upside of 162.55%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus price target of $116.46, suggesting a potential upside of 40.47%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31% Blueprint Medicines 40.18% 27.25% 22.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Forte Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.