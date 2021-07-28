BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up previously from $378.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.92.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

