Bob’s Repair Trading 68.6% Higher Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $61,684.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

