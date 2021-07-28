Bogota Financial (BSBK) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ: BSBK) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bogota Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bogota Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bogota Financial Competitors 109 418 244 12 2.20

Bogota Financial currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 15.43%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million $2.07 million 59.71 Bogota Financial Competitors $147.12 million $15.02 million 21.28

Bogota Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial. Bogota Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62% Bogota Financial Competitors 22.76% 9.27% 0.98%

Summary

Bogota Financial competitors beat Bogota Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

