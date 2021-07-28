Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 4th

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BOLT) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Bolt Biotherapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $230,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Bolt Biotherapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $428.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,396,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.