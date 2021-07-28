Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Tops $331,988.83

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $331,988.83 and approximately $83,243.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

