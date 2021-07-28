boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOO shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.50) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.13.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

