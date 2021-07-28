Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $91 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKNG opened at $2,246.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,252.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

