BOSAGORA Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $26.21 million and $1.80 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

