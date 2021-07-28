Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

