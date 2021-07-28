Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BXP opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

