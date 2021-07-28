Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $49,516.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $226,848.96 and approximately $49,516.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

