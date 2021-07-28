BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Hits $2.57 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.57 million and $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00240762 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000919 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.