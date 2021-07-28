Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$253.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BYD opened at C$243.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$222.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

