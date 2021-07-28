Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$253.08.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$243.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$222.32. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

