Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$253.08.

Shares of BYD opened at C$243.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$222.32. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.