Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Holdings Increased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 820.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 4.80% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 6,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

