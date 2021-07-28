Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 9,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £94.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In related news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

