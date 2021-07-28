Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

