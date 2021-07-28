Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.11

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Bread has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $128,986.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

