Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 7,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,381,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.