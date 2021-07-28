Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.

BCOV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 213,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.99 million, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

