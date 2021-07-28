Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $530.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

