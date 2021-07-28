BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.69

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

