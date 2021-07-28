Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.350-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BMY opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.23.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

