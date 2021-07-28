British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,741 ($35.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,783.93.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

