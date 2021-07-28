British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,741 ($35.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,783.93.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
