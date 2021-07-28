British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,606 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,738 ($35.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,783.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders acquired a total of 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973 in the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

