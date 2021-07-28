British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.59). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.58), with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 732.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market cap of £812.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

