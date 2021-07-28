Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,815. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.61. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

