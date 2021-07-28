Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.18. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

