Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce $39.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.09.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,812,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 335,011 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after buying an additional 213,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 916,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 542.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 361,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

