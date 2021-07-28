Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.29.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in HubSpot by 49.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $254,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HubSpot by 2,721.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.23. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $222.48 and a 52 week high of $616.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

