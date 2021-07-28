Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

