Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.92 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.33. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

