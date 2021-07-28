Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 199.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $822,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 22.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

