Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.80. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

