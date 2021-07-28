Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.79. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in F5 Networks by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

FFIV traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 748,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,434. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.57. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

