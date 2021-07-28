Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.87. 29,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,329. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

