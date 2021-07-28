Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $222.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $225.98 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $181.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $892.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $907.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $985.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Victory Capital stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.