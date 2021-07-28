Brokers Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

