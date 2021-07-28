Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TU. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of TU opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TELUS by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TELUS by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

