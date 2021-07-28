Brokers Set Expectations for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TRxADE HEALTH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

