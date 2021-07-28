Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.86

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 56142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

