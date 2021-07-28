Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$48.79, with a volume of 165,597 shares trading hands.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.66. The company has a market cap of C$13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.82%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

