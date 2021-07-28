Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. 19,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,757,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

In related news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

